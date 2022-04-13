Solicitor reveals new details after sentencing in Upstate woman’s shooting death

UNA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman who killed a younger woman outside her home pleaded guilty in court this week. Linda Huntley, 71, shot and killed 24-year-old Alexandra Toney on Edgewood Avenue on Feb. 8, 2019.

The solicitor’s office said Toney knew Huntley.

According to the solicitor, Toney had been at the home earlier in the day before the shooting, seeking payment for marijuana she sold to a 16-year-old.

During the incident, Huntley pointed a gun at Toney and told her to leave the property. The solicitor says Toney threatened to come back with “10 Gs” and shoot up the house.

Toney did return later that night and parked a Nissan Pathfinder across the street with multiple people inside including her two young children in the backseat.

Alexandra Toney (Provided by family)

When Toney got out of the Pathfinder, a verbal argument ensued with people at the home and Huntley shot Toney from her front porch. She called 911 and deputies arrived to find Huntley with her rifle at her feet.

Huntley had no criminal record.

She told investigators she thought Toney and a male passenger had something in their hands when they approached the home that night. No other gun was recovered from the scene though.

Huntley pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

She was sentenced to 30 years in prison on the manslaughter charge, suspended to 3 years of service. Since she has already been behind bars for three years awaiting sentencing, she was released. She will also serve 5 years of home detention and 5 years of probation.

The solicitor’s office said she will be supervised for the rest of her life and runs the risk of a lengthy prison sentence if she violates the terms of her release.

