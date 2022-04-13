Soda City Live: ‘No Judge, No Jail’ event will offer grace for persons with bench warrants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s office will be hosting “No Judge, No Jail”, an event that will allow individuals from Richland County to vacate non-violent felony bench warrants, and child support warrants without the fear of being arrested.

