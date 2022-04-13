Soda City Live: Local Organization is seeking certified adaptive volunteers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Range Fore Hope is known for their work with active-duty service men and women, veterans, and wounded veterans.

As the organization grows, founder Alvin King is looking to add more hands on the green, to assist disabled veterans on the golf course using their adaptive equipment.

The Organization is seeking current certified adaptive volunteers and will be hosting an upcoming training and social event.

The hands-on course will be facilitated by the Southeast adaptive gold regional director who will be traveling from Atlanta, Georgia.

