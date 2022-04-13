Soda City Live: Easter Eggstravaganza expects a record turnout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Saturday, you’re invited to take the family to Doko Meadows Park in the heart of Blythewood for Easter Eggstravaganza 2022. Village Church is the host of the huge Saturday event.

Amy Paolucci is the children’s coordinator for Village Church. She joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to invite the public to the free event.

Village Church hosts Easter Eggstravaganza (clear)

Last year, Village Church counted thousands of people and they’re expecting even more this year with crowds looking to get out after the pandemic.

The Easter Eggstravaganza will be at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood on Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be the first time Village Church has held it at Doko. They’ll have 20,000 eggs, candy, BBQ sandwiches, and great music by VillageWorship. The event is free, and the community is welcome.

Doko Meadows Park is off Langford Road in Blythewood at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle.

For those of you closer to downtown Columbia, Village Church at Park Street, the church’s in-town campus, will also host an Eggstravaganza. This one will be at Roy Lynch Park in the Elmwood neighborhood at 900 Abbeville Street.

Learn more about Village Church and/or the Easter Eggstravaganza at https://blythewoodvillage.com/home.

