SC State mourns dance team member
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University mourning the passing of SC State student Amya Carr.
Amya was a senior majoring in communications and a member of SC State’s dance team, the Champagne Dancers.
South Carolina State University joins the family of SC State student Amya Carr in mourning her passing.— SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) April 13, 2022
Services and a campus remembrance are to be announced. pic.twitter.com/nOXYzkosOx
