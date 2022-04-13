SkyView
SC State mourns dance team member

South Carolina State University student and member of SC State’s dance team, the Champagne Dancers.(South Carolina State University)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University mourning the passing of SC State student Amya Carr.

Amya was a senior majoring in communications and a member of SC State’s dance team, the Champagne Dancers.

Services and a campus remembrance are to be announced.

