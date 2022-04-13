SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Planting Tips on National Gardening Day

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jamal Goss
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Maintaining a garden is not everyone’s strongest skill but as we celebrate National Gardening Day on Thursday a local gardener is sharing a few tips to help you along the way. Bonita Clemens says you don’t need a green thumb to do it. Most days for Bonita Clemens start with her talking to her fruit and vegetable plants at a garden outside Lenoir-Rhyne University in Columbia. “Everything has a reason and purpose,” Clemens said. She has been taking care of plants since she was a little girl, learning the skill from her grandmother.

“My grandmama she’s 95 still got her plants and flowers,” Clemens said. The garden is one of three where she teaches greenery lovers how to take care of plants and flowers. She’s helping ten women and several young people grow things like carrots, potatoes, and spinach. “It’s a way to reduce stress,” Clemens said.

She says taking care of plants reduces stress and creates a bond with nature. Clemens says the key to gardening and keeping plants alive isn’t too hard. Start with seeds, soil not dirt, give it a little water and at least five or six days to grow and you’re on your way to owning a green thumb. On this National Gardening Day Clemens says she’s hoping people will get out in the sun and plant something. Right now she’s working to create a blue zone in the 29203 zip code. Planting now to build a healthy tomorrow.

“A blue zone is an area where people live to be 100 years old on no medications, walking without a cane and so again we’re planting that seed now,” Clemens said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Gamecocks fans were gathered at the State House Wednesday at around 6 p.m. in anticipation...
Celebrating a Championship: The national championship parade
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Lauren Folk
Newberry County after school caregiver arrested in child assault case
Graham Boswell
Wofford College student charged in sex crime investigation, SLED says
Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner

Latest News

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said this is a bizarre and rare case because the location...
Man arrested in connection with shooting of Newberry woman
Deputies said footage identified the vehicle of the suspect leaving the scene at Roberts Avenue.
Suspects in custody after Camden shooting
At the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, reaction from travelers is mixed.
Midlands travelers at CAE, infectious disease expert react to extension of federal mask mandate
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row appeal in court, challenging SC law
Grammy nominated gospel singer, Pastor Travis Greene and His Wife Dr. Jackie Greene are the...
Soda City Live: Local Church resurrects abandoned retail store in time to Celebrate Easter