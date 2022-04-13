Planting Tips on National Gardening Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Maintaining a garden is not everyone’s strongest skill but as we celebrate National Gardening Day on Thursday a local gardener is sharing a few tips to help you along the way. Bonita Clemens says you don’t need a green thumb to do it. Most days for Bonita Clemens start with her talking to her fruit and vegetable plants at a garden outside Lenoir-Rhyne University in Columbia. “Everything has a reason and purpose,” Clemens said. She has been taking care of plants since she was a little girl, learning the skill from her grandmother.

“My grandmama she’s 95 still got her plants and flowers,” Clemens said. The garden is one of three where she teaches greenery lovers how to take care of plants and flowers. She’s helping ten women and several young people grow things like carrots, potatoes, and spinach. “It’s a way to reduce stress,” Clemens said.

She says taking care of plants reduces stress and creates a bond with nature. Clemens says the key to gardening and keeping plants alive isn’t too hard. Start with seeds, soil not dirt, give it a little water and at least five or six days to grow and you’re on your way to owning a green thumb. On this National Gardening Day Clemens says she’s hoping people will get out in the sun and plant something. Right now she’s working to create a blue zone in the 29203 zip code. Planting now to build a healthy tomorrow.

“A blue zone is an area where people live to be 100 years old on no medications, walking without a cane and so again we’re planting that seed now,” Clemens said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.