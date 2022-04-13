SkyView
Pawmetto Lifeline presents annual Bark to the Park event

2019 Bark to the Park Event File photo
2019 Bark to the Park Event File photo(Maria Wooten-Pawmetto Lifeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pawmetto Lifeline announced their annual Bark to the Park event on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 6071 St. Andrews Rd, Columbia, S.C. 29212 (Saluda Shoals Park).

The event this year is in-person after the past two years were held virtually due to the pandemic.

Bark to the Park is Pawmetto Lifeline’s spring fundraiser to help homeless pets in the Midlands.

2019 Bark to the Park Event
2019 Bark to the Park Event(Maria Wooten-Pawmetto Lifeline)

Participants who raise $1,000 or more will be awarded with an embroidered Pawmetto Lifeline sports jacket.

In addition, the top 10 fund raisers will be entered into a drawing to win a Yeti Tundra 50 cooler.

Walk registration begins at 10 a.m. and the event ends at 2 p.m.

2019 Bark to the Park Event
2019 Bark to the Park Event(Maria Wooten-Pawmetto Lifeline)

After the walk, participants will enjoy an After-Pawty featuring a line-up of pet-friendly vendors, craft beer, performances by K9s in Flight and more.

Interested walkers can pre-register online at www.barktothepark.com.

