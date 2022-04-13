Newberry County after school caregiver arrested in child assault case

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced it arrested 35-year-old Lauren Folk.

Folk worked for the Boys and Girls Club after school program for Rueben Elementary School. In the affidavit she is accused of grabbing the face of a four-year-old child under her care on Feb. 10, 2022 and pushing him backwards.

Folk was arrested on charges of Assault and Battery Third Degree.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster asked SLED to investigate on February 14.

Folk was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Eighth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

We will have more on this investigation as it is updated.

