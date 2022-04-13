SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Newberry County after school caregiver arrested in child assault case

Lauren Folk
Lauren Folk(SLED)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced it arrested 35-year-old Lauren Folk.

Folk worked for the Boys and Girls Club after school program for Rueben Elementary School. In the affidavit she is accused of grabbing the face of a four-year-old child under her care on Feb. 10, 2022 and pushing him backwards.

Folk was arrested on charges of Assault and Battery Third Degree.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster asked SLED to investigate on February 14.

Folk was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Eighth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

We will have more on this investigation as it is updated.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Gamecocks fans were gathered at the State House Wednesday at around 6 p.m. in anticipation...
Celebrating a Championship: The national championship parade
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Graham Boswell
Wofford College student charged in sex crime investigation, SLED says
Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner

Latest News

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said this is a bizarre and rare case because the location...
Man arrested in connection with shooting of Newberry woman
Deputies said footage identified the vehicle of the suspect leaving the scene at Roberts Avenue.
Suspects in custody after Camden shooting
At the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, reaction from travelers is mixed.
Midlands travelers at CAE, infectious disease expert react to extension of federal mask mandate
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row appeal in court, challenging SC law
Grammy nominated gospel singer, Pastor Travis Greene and His Wife Dr. Jackie Greene are the...
Soda City Live: Local Church resurrects abandoned retail store in time to Celebrate Easter