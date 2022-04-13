First Alert Forecast: Tracking a chance of storms Thursday; a few more showers are possible for your Easter weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare for a few showers and possible thunderstorms over the next few days.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. It will be mild. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

· Another warm day is expected Thursday. Highs will be low 80s.

· A cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms to the area by Thursday afternoon and evening (30-40% chance).

· Not as much rain is in the forecast for Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

· We’re tracking a few showers for your Easter holiday weekend, but we’re not expecting a washout.

· Rain chances are around 40% Saturday. A few storms could develop. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking a chance of storms on your Thursday. Some wet weather is also possible for your Easter holiday weekend.

First, for tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Most areas will be dry and mild. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

More warm weather is on the way for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s all ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will bring a few scattered showers and potential thunderstorms to the Midlands by Thursday afternoon and evening. Watch out for some heavy rain at times. Rain chances are around 30-40% for now.

The threat for severe weather is low overall. However, a Marginal Risk for strong storms has been posted for the Midlands on Thursday. We’ll keep you posted.

Not as much rain is expected on Good Friday. In fact, we’ll likely see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Our holiday weekend forecast will be a bit unsettled, but we’re not expecting a complete washout.

On Saturday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms for now. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

For Easter Sunday, a few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 30%. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

We’re forecasting scattered showers in the area Monday. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will cool into the mid 60s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday. Highs will be near 70.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Mild Night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Showers & Storms (30-40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Good Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Late Day Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Easter: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

