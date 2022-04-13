SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance

Chris Tucker surprised Ola High School choir students by donating to their Carnegie Hall performance days before their balance was due. (Credit: Kate Evans)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Gray News) - Comedian Chris Tucker surprised a high school choir program invited to perform at Carnegie Hall by helping them reach their goal of $201,579.25.

Tucker showed up at Ola High School on Wednesday to let the students know that the Chris Tucker Foundation was paying off the rest of the balance the choir needed to travel to New York City for their performance.

The program’s director, Mindy Forehand, posted a video on Facebook saying that the comedian “brought my kids a check for the Carnegie Hall balance.” The balance is due Friday.

“His quick action was an answer to prayer,” teacher Melissa Stroup said.

The high school announced their invitation to perform in February 2020. They have worked on raising the money through fundraisers and other events since then but still came up short.

Earlier this week, the choir still needed more than $16,000, according to their GoFundMe page.

Their performance is scheduled for June 20.

“These students will never forget his gift or that very teachable moment to carry with them,” Stroup said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Richland County.
Teenager killed in shooting over the weekend identified by coroner
SLED opened an investigation into allegations of excessive use of force by former Kershaw...
Kershaw County Sheriff settles use of force lawsuit

Latest News

Benjamine Brown was arrested for the shooting of Boots the dog, according to the Palm Beach...
Man arrested after shooting dog in face, police say
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Video: Michigan officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on...
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees
A man was caught on camera throwing Molotov cocktails at a house in Florida, according to...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tosses Molotov cocktails at Florida home, police say
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty...
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching