Brookland-Cayce High School earns trip to US Eastern Nationals in Kentucky

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Brookland-Cayce High School archery team announced it is heading on their first trip to the US Eastern Nationals Tournament.

Brookland-Cayce earned the trip with its team scores in archery and bullseye. This is only the third year for Brookland-Cayce as a team.

Busbee Creative Arts Academy archer Zachary Baddourah also earned a trip to Nationals by placing10th overall among middle school boys at the state tournament.

The US Eastern Nationals will be held May 12-14 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.