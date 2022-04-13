SkyView
Brookland-Cayce High School earns trip to US Eastern Nationals in Kentucky

BCHS Archery Team
BCHS Archery Team(Mark Cade)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Brookland-Cayce High School archery team announced it is heading on their first trip to the US Eastern Nationals Tournament.

Brookland-Cayce earned the trip with its team scores in archery and bullseye. This is only the third year for Brookland-Cayce as a team.

Busbee Creative Arts Academy archer Zachary Baddourah also earned a trip to Nationals by placing10th overall among middle school boys at the state tournament.

The US Eastern Nationals will be held May 12-14 in Louisville, Kentucky.

