WIS announced as finalist in the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters Awards 2022
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Association of Broadcasters announced that WIS is a finalist in the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Awards.

Our station is being recognized for its Christmas campaign “Families Helping Families”, which has taken place at WIS News 10 for the last 30 years.

WIS will represent for Gray Media in the national competition at the awards ceremony on June 7, in Washington D.C.

The ceremony will be a special one-hour television event airing this summer.

Winners will be announced live at the in-person gala event.

