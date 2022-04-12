SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Use Venmo? Tax changes are coming

Tennessee senator aims to reverse filing requirement
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Filing taxes can be confusing. If you use apps like Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, it could soon get even more complicated.

Until now, Venmo users didn’t have to report income they received through the app, if it was under $20,000.

As a part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress lowered that requirement to just $600.

“I feel like that’s really the thing that’s burdensome. For many, they don’t declare their income, and now, they have to [declare],” said Michael Harlen, a touring musician, who is primarily paid through Venmo.

The new requirement didn’t add up for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) either.

“Think about all the small businesses, even individuals that, you know, basically have transactions back and forth. They’re now going to have to file new IRS forms,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty is now introducing the ‘SNOOP’ Act, short for Stop Nosy Obsessions with Online Payments. It would re-establish $20,000 as the minimum reporting requirement for those paid through apps.

“This is the process of trying to fix what should have never happened,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty faces an uphill battle. Right now, his bill only has support from Republicans.

The $600 threshold will go into effect for the 2023 tax season. According to Venmo’s tax experts, it only applies to earned taxable income, not reimbursements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Richland County.
Teenager killed in shooting over the weekend identified by coroner
FILE PHOTO
Photographer arrested after allegedly taking inappropriate photographs of young girl
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after she was swept away down Whitewater Falls
File Photo
SLED arrests former Clarendon County deputy in embezzlement case
Michelle Anderson, Michelle Kelly, Michael Kelly
Three arrested in connection with two Waffle House robberies in Richland County

Latest News

WIS FILE
Education Oversight Committee wants to track SC’s five-year graduation rates
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's campaign says the Republican has raised $5 million for the...
McMaster raises $5M for re-election bid, campaign says
April 8, 2022 - Mary Green
What’s passed and what hasn’t after key deadline at SC State House
President Joe Biden spoke Monday, April, 4, 2022 on his administration’s Trucking Action Plan.
President Biden to visit Greensboro
Statehouse Sunset
Push for medical marijuana in SC advances to House floor for debate