United Way of the Midlands recruiting hundreds of volunteers for National Volunteer Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Roll up your sleeves and lift up our Midlands community during National Volunteer Week!

United Way of the Midlands is working to fill over 400 volunteer spots to help with dozens of projects across the Midlands starting April 18.

The projects will benefit 25 local nonprofit organizations in our community.

National Volunteer Week runs from April 18-23 and United Way is offering several volunteer opportunities to fit a variety of skills and interests.

Projects include landscaping, card writing, serving meals, reading and much more.

There are also virtual volunteer opportunities for those who cannot attend in-person gatherings.

To explore the different volunteer opportunities and sign-up, visit here.

