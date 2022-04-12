Two people dead, one injured in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re at the scene of a shooting Tuesday.

Around 10 a.m. deputies were called to the 7600 block of Hunt Club Rd on reports of a person shot.

According to officials when deputies arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

