Sumter Police Department searching for missing teen

Deondre Lindsay
Deondre Lindsay(Sumter Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for help to locate 16-year-old Deondre Lindsay.

Lindsay was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Monday at his Miller Road residence and was reported missing earlier today.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and has asthma.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he left home or how he is traveling.

According to officials he may have been going to Myrtle Beach to meet an acquaintance.

Anyone with information or knows where he could be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

