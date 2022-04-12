SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Two teen siblings own their own businesses

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s not your typical sibling rivalry, but sister and brother Mara Williams and Damon “DJ” Willams II both own and operate their own businesses.

Mara works behind the lens as a professional photographer, with “Mara’s Eye Photography” and her brother prefers to work in the booth as a professional DJ.

Daron goes by “DJD2″ as an ode to their father who is also a DJ and their manager.

Both Mara and DJD2 have worked events form weddings, to parties, to graduations for almost a decade.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Richland County.
Teenager killed in shooting over the weekend identified by coroner
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after she was swept away down Whitewater Falls
File Photo
Police searching for missing Camden woman
File Photo
SLED arrests former Clarendon County deputy in embezzlement case
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said this is a bizarre and rare case because the location...
Woman shot multiple times in Newberry County

Latest News

Book Blackout Event
Soda City Live: Book Blackout Community Celebration
Lee County Animal Shelter, among other shelters have tons of animals looking for fur-ever homes.
Soda City Live: Adopt a pet for National Pet Day
Palmetto Pro Classic
Soda City Live: NPC Palmetto Classic Fitness Show
Music video school for youth
Music video school allows youth to teach youth