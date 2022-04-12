Soda City Live: Two teen siblings own their own businesses
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s not your typical sibling rivalry, but sister and brother Mara Williams and Damon “DJ” Willams II both own and operate their own businesses.
Mara works behind the lens as a professional photographer, with “Mara’s Eye Photography” and her brother prefers to work in the booth as a professional DJ.
Daron goes by “DJD2″ as an ode to their father who is also a DJ and their manager.
Both Mara and DJD2 have worked events form weddings, to parties, to graduations for almost a decade.
