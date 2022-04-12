Soda City Live: South Carolina’s State Fair Spring Fair Food Drive-Thru

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the past two years, fair food fanatics have been able to enjoy their favorite foods without having to leave the comfort of their cars.

The fair food drive-thru will be returning for its third year and second year for spring.

Customers will be able to indulge in favorites like Fries, Funnel cakes, corn dogs and more.

For more information about the Spring Fair Food Drive-through, as well as the traditional Fall fair, click here.

