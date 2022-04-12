SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: South Carolina’s State Fair Spring Fair Food Drive-Thru

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the past two years, fair food fanatics have been able to enjoy their favorite foods without having to leave the comfort of their cars.

The fair food drive-thru will be returning for its third year and second year for spring.

Customers will be able to indulge in favorites like Fries, Funnel cakes, corn dogs and more.

For more information about the Spring Fair Food Drive-through, as well as the traditional Fall fair, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Richland County.
Teenager killed in shooting over the weekend identified by coroner
Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner
Photographer arrested after allegedly taking inappropriate photographs of young girl
Photographer arrested after allegedly taking inappropriate photographs of young girl
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after she was swept away down Whitewater Falls

Latest News

Soda City Live: Annual McDaniels Golf Classic and Gala
Soda City Live: South Carolina’s Special Olympics to celebrate USA Games
Soda City Live: Kinetic Derby Day to return to West Columbia
Helping youth pursue education
Soda City Live: Local University is helping high school students prepare for college through HYPE program