Soda City Live: South Carolina’s Special Olympics to celebrate USA Games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Special Olympics South Carolina is an organization committed to providing sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities year-round.

While it offers athletes the chance to compete and work on physical fitness, it also fosters an environment of inclusion and joy.

Special Olympics South Carolina Vice President of Programs, Barbara Oswald explains the significance of the USA Games Team South Carolina Celebration Day event and how the community can get involved.

The USA Game Celebration Day will be Saturday, April 23 in Fort Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.