Soda City Live: NPC Palmetto Classic Fitness Show
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IFFB) professional league is hosting a fitness show in Columbia that will be open to both professional bodybuilders and amateurs.
The NPC Palmetto Classic will take place Thursday, May 28 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
For more information, click here
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.