Soda City Live: Local University is helping high school students prepare for college through HYPE program

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is an incredible opportunity for 10th through 12th-grade students to help them to prepare for college.

South Carolina State University is lending a hand in the college preparation process through their program H.Y.P.E which is short for “Helping Youth Peruse Education”.

The program is led by Dr. Derrick Wise who also oversees education innovation and support.

For more information on the HYPE program or to register your child call (803)-747-3090 dwise5@scsu.edu.

