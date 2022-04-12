Soda City Live: Kinetic Derby Day to return to West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Third Annual Kinetic Derby Day is back and promises to be a fun day for the whole family!

The event will take place in West Columbia Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m .

Events will be held on Meeting Street and State Street and offer something for all ages.

