Soda City Live: Book Blackout Community Celebration

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In February, Jared Johnson asked the community to help him to collect books by black authors to place in “Columbia’s Mini Free Libraries,” the little house-like mailboxes for books around the Midlands.

In his efforts, he was able to successfully collect the books from his list and his request from the community helped him to partner with the South Carolina Education Association, who will help him to host an even bigger event.

Johnson, with the help of Kaneale Cornell of the SCEA, was able to plan an event to celebrate the accomplishment of acquiring the books and also allow other black others in the area an opportunity to have their books placed in the libraries as well.

For more information visit https://secure.ngpvan.com/fumS0OEEQUi3U5dh5VOmvA2

