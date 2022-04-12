SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Annual McDaniels Golf Classic and Gala

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s time again for the annual McDaniels Automotive Group Golf Classic and Gala!

This year, WIS is a proud sponsor of the two-day event that aims to raise funds for the Lexington Medical Center Foundation’s McDaniels-Pucci Cancer Fund.

event chair and president of Stanley Steemer Midlands Suzanne Pucci and president, owner and founder of McDaniels Automotive Group- Bill McDaniels, join the hosts of Soda City Live to tell viewers how they can obtain tickets to the gala and information on purchasing a team for the golf tournament.

The Annual McDaniels golf classic will take place Friday, April 22. The purchase cost applies to a four-person team and two gala tickets.

The annual gala is a black-tie event and will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Columbia Convention Center on Saturday, April 23.

For information on purchasing tickets for both the tournament and the gala, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Richland County.
Teenager killed in shooting over the weekend identified by coroner
Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner
Photographer arrested after allegedly taking inappropriate photographs of young girl
Photographer arrested after allegedly taking inappropriate photographs of young girl
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after she was swept away down Whitewater Falls

Latest News

Soda City Live: South Carolina’s State Fair Spring Fair Food Drive-Thru
Soda City Live: South Carolina’s Special Olympics to celebrate USA Games
Soda City Live: Kinetic Derby Day to return to West Columbia
Helping youth pursue education
Soda City Live: Local University is helping high school students prepare for college through HYPE program