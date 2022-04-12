Soda City Live: Annual McDaniels Golf Classic and Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s time again for the annual McDaniels Automotive Group Golf Classic and Gala!

This year, WIS is a proud sponsor of the two-day event that aims to raise funds for the Lexington Medical Center Foundation’s McDaniels-Pucci Cancer Fund.

event chair and president of Stanley Steemer Midlands Suzanne Pucci and president, owner and founder of McDaniels Automotive Group- Bill McDaniels, join the hosts of Soda City Live to tell viewers how they can obtain tickets to the gala and information on purchasing a team for the golf tournament.

The Annual McDaniels golf classic will take place Friday, April 22. The purchase cost applies to a four-person team and two gala tickets.

The annual gala is a black-tie event and will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Columbia Convention Center on Saturday, April 23.

For information on purchasing tickets for both the tournament and the gala, click here.

