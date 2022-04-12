Soda City Live: Adopt a pet for National Pet Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - National Pet Day is a great way to highlight the pets you have and an opportunity to bring home a furry new friend.

Lee County Animal Shelter, among other shelters, have tons of animals looking for fur-ever homes.

For more information on how you can celebrate national pet day next year with a pet you adopt this year! Click here for more information.

