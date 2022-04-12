SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Adopt a pet for National Pet Day

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - National Pet Day is a great way to highlight the pets you have and an opportunity to bring home a furry new friend.

Lee County Animal Shelter, among other shelters, have tons of animals looking for fur-ever homes.

For more information on how you can celebrate national pet day next year with a pet you adopt this year! Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Richland County.
Teenager killed in shooting over the weekend identified by coroner
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after she was swept away down Whitewater Falls
File Photo
Police searching for missing Camden woman
File Photo
SLED arrests former Clarendon County deputy in embezzlement case
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said this is a bizarre and rare case because the location...
Woman shot multiple times in Newberry County

Latest News

Soda City Live: Two teen siblings own their own businesses
Book Blackout Event
Soda City Live: Book Blackout Community Celebration
Palmetto Pro Classic
Soda City Live: NPC Palmetto Classic Fitness Show
Music video school for youth
Music video school allows youth to teach youth