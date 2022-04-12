Richland Co. man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder at River Oak Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 31-year-old Leonard Mickens from Columbia was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a week-long trial.

Mickens was convicted by a Lexington County jury for the 2015 murder of Donte Doyle at the River Oaks Apartments in Lexington County.

During the trial, a forensic pathologist testified that the victim was shot at least five times and the fatal shot was consistent with the victim being on the ground when he was killed.

Investigators believe the intended target was a rival gang member but instead Doyle got killed while smoking a cigarette outside his apartment.

Law enforcement recovered surveillance footage from the apartment complex that captured a black male wearing a bucket hat walking near the building where the shooting occurred.

Officers from Richland County familiar with Mickens testified that the individual in the grainy videos had a similar size and build as Mickens. The driver has not been identified.

Warrants for Mickens’ arrest were obtained in 2017 for this murder and served a year later in 2018.

At the time of his arrest, Mickens was in federal custody following a guilty plea.

collage of the victim, Donte Doyle. (Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office)

Following the trial, Solicitor Rick Hubbard says many of the communities are plagued with gang violence, and that some of the most violent and heinous crimes are gang-related.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department worked with the Midlands Gang Task Force and Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators, who say they were familiar with Mickens, conducted the investigation.

Mickens has prior convictions for multiple illegal gun possessions both state and federal, burglary, tampering with an electronic monitor, and receiving stolen goods.

“This conviction and sentence send a strong message to our communities that we will fully prosecute gang violence and that it will not be tolerated, Hubbard said. “This was a senseless killing and I am grateful for the hard work on the part of the prosecution team and law enforcement in bringing closure to this family.”

Mickens expressed sympathy for the victim’s family during sentencing, but he did not admit guilt.

He is currently being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for a pending murder charge in Richland County, and will eventually be transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to serve his life sentence.

Under South Carolina law, Mickens is not eligible for parole.

