SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

North Carolina man arrested after stalking, threatening Bakari Sellers

FILE PHOTO (State Rep. Bakari Sellers at House hearing regarding DOR security breach)
FILE PHOTO (State Rep. Bakari Sellers at House hearing regarding DOR security breach)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man from North Carolina has been arrested for stalking Civil Rights attorney, Bakari Sellers, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Grant Edward Olson Jr., 48, has been charged with stalking and assault or intimidation due to political opinions or the exercise of civil rights.

According to official arrest warrants, Olsen sent approximately 65 messages via Instagram containing racial slurs and threats. One threat even stated he was armed.

The warrant says the messages were sent by Olsen in an act of intimidation due to Sellers’ political opinions/exercise of is civil rights as an attorney representing clients, his political commentary on social and televised media, and being a registered lobbyist.

Sellers released a statement Monday thanking SLED for their swift action in arresting Olson.

In the statement, Sellers also said this case was not just about him. His family was impacted by Olson’s actions.

“They shouldn’t be subject to threats and intimidation like this. No one should. This isn’t a political debate. This isn’t the “new normal.” It’s a crime, pure and simple,” Sellers said.

Olson was arrested on Friday, April 8, and will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Richland County.
Teenager killed in shooting over the weekend identified by coroner
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after she was swept away down Whitewater Falls
File Photo
Police searching for missing Camden woman
File Photo
SLED arrests former Clarendon County deputy in embezzlement case
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said this is a bizarre and rare case because the location...
Woman shot multiple times in Newberry County

Latest News

Michelle Anderson, Michelle Kelly, Michael Kelly
Three arrested in connection with two Waffle House robberies in Richland County
De’Marcus Jones
Deputies searching for missing Upstate man last seen on Sunday
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said this is a bizarre and rare case because the location...
Woman shot multiple times in Newberry County
FILE PHOTO
Destanni Henderson is heading to Indiana, drafted in second round