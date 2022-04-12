SkyView
‘Let’s get moving:’ Gov. McMaster talks about pause on new Panthers headquarters

No word yet from Panthers on when development will resume
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During an event in Greenville on Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster said the state is “ready to go” for the Carolina Panthers’ move to South Carolina. Plans to relocate the team’s headquarters and practice facility to Rock Hill have stalled amid financial problems.

Development stopped over a month ago on the $800 million state-of-the-art facility while Rock Hill city and York County leaders work out a new deal with the Panthers. Tepper Sports said the city didn’t make its initial payment in March.

Two weeks ago York County Council voted on a new finance plan to try to restart development but there has been no word yet from the Panthers or owner David Tepper publicly about when that may happen.

“I’ve gotten a call from Mr. Tepper about it and he explained why they were trying to work out a number of important points, and he explained it as a pause,” McMaster said. “I look forward for that pause to be over with and we’ll get on going.”

The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility...
The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility coming to Rock Hill.(Carolina Panthers/Populous)

McMaster said on the state level they are ready for the development to move forward, but despite multiple conversations, the team and local officials are “at an impasse.”

“I’ve had a number of conversations with him over the months,” McMaster said. “But they’re at an impasse now as you can read in the paper with the city and the county and the organization. I hope they get everything worked out because we’re ready to go.”

Last week, WBTV reported that York County government officials were still awaiting word from Tepper on the future of the project, but York County Senator Wes Climber said he believes “Tepper will be a man of his word and this project will be completed.”

“The state has done its part and we want to encourage everyone to resolve whatever differences there are and let’s get moving,” McMaster said Tuesday. “We want the Panthers to be right there.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

