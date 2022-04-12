SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to national average for gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme to price Original Glazed Dozens at the national average for a gallon of regular...
Krispy Kreme to price Original Glazed Dozens at the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline on Wednesdays(Business Wire)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Krispy Kreme wants to leave a sweeter taste in drivers’ mouths as they feel the pain at the pump. The company announced Monday it will price a dozen doughnuts at the U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline every Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, April 13 through May 4, Krispy Kreme will set the price for an Original Glazed dozen based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. on the Monday at the beginning of the week.

The company said guests can get up to two dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts, each for the price of a gallon of gas, in participating shops, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.

We’re told Krispy Kreme will notify its fans of the price by posting it on Facebook, Twitter, as well as their website.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena in a news release. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks fans were gathered at the State House Wednesday at around 6 p.m. in anticipation...
Celebrating a Championship: The national championship parade
Lauren Folk
Newberry County after school caregiver arrested in child assault case
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner
Graham Boswell
Wofford College student charged in sex crime investigation, SLED says

Latest News

The Gamecocks fans were gathered at the State House Wednesday at around 6 p.m. in anticipation...
Celebrating a Championship: The national championship parade
WIS File
Proposal would pay SC college students majoring in education if they become teachers
Whipped cream suspect
Who is hitting people with a plate of whipped cream in downtown Greenville?
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a chance of storms Thursday; a few more showers are possible for your Easter weekend
Village church hosts eggstravganza
Soda City Live: Village church hosts Eggstravaganza