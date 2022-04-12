Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to national average for gallon of gas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Krispy Kreme wants to leave a sweeter taste in drivers’ mouths as they feel the pain at the pump. The company announced Monday it will price a dozen doughnuts at the U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline every Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, April 13 through May 4, Krispy Kreme will set the price for an Original Glazed dozen based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. on the Monday at the beginning of the week.

The company said guests can get up to two dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts, each for the price of a gallon of gas, in participating shops, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.

We’re told Krispy Kreme will notify its fans of the price by posting it on Facebook, Twitter, as well as their website.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena in a news release. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family.”

