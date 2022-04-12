Celebrating a Championship: Gamecocks parade coverage with WIS News 10
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 will be covering the Gamecocks parade Wednesday. Starting at 6 p.m. our channel will be covering the opening comments and the entire celebration without commercial interruption. For more information about the parade route, click the link here.
RELATED COVERAGE
- My Take: Celebrating the Gamecocks
- Columbia to hold parade in celebration of Gamecocks national championship win
- Darius Rucker to hold concert for UofSC students celebrating the national championship
- Gov. McMaster declares April for Gamecocks
- Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.