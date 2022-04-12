Celebrating a Championship: Gamecocks parade coverage with WIS News 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 will be covering the Gamecocks parade Wednesday. Starting at 6 p.m. our channel will be covering the opening comments and the entire celebration without commercial interruption. For more information about the parade route, click the link here.

The Gamecocks parade route. (WIS News 10)

