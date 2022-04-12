SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more temperatures and our next chance of rain & storms

By Dominic Brown
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more warm weather and some rain in your First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. It will be mild.  Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

· We have more warm weather moving into the Midlands Wednesday and Thursday.

· Highs will be in the lower 80s Wednesday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most areas will remain dry.

· We’re expecting warm, cloudy conditions for the University of South Carolina’s Women’s Basketball Championship Parade in Downtown Columbia at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Enjoy!

· Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday. A cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms to the area by Thursday and evening (30-40% chance).

· A few showers are possible Friday into your Easter weekend. We’re not expecting a weekend washout though.

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for more 80-degree weather along with some rain and thunderstorms. We’re even tracking some wet weather for your holiday weekend.

First, for tonight, we’ll see a mix of stars and clouds in the Midlands. Most areas will be dry and mild. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

More warm weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday.

In fact, for Wednesday, enjoy highs in the mid 80s in the Midlands. We’ll likely see a good deal of clouds in the area. Right now, we have a dry forecast for the day.

If you’re heading to the University of South Carolina’s Women’s Basketball Championship Parade in Downtown Columbia Wednesday evening, so far, so good with the forecast. We’ll likely have temperatures in the 80s at parade start under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll keep you posted on any forecast changes.

Thursday will also be a warm day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s all ahead of a cold front.

That front will bring a few scattered showers and potential thunderstorms to the Midlands. Watch out for some heavy rain at times. Rain chances are around 30-40% for now.

The threat for severe weather is low overall. However, a Marginal Risk for strong storms has been posted for the Midlands on Thursday. We’ll keep you posted.

A few isolated showers are possible on Good Friday (20% chance). High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Our holiday weekend forecast will be a bit unsettled, but we’re not expecting a complete washout.

On Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers for now. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

For Easter Sunday, a few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 30-40%. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

A few showers are also possible Monday. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will cool into the 60s.

Tonight: Stars & Clouds. Mild. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Showers & Storms (30-40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Good Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Easter: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.

