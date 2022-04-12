FIRST ALERT - Enjoy the Spring temperatures, storms and unsettled weather return by the end of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Highs will reach the 80s Tuesday - Thursday of this week, which will keep us well above the average for this time of year

Morning lows will also stay mild and start in the 50s & 60s

The next chance of rain will arrive Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west

First Alert Summary

A nice Spring forecast is underway, as we continue through the week, temperatures will remain above average. We’re expecting warm, cloudy conditions for the University of South Carolina’s Women’s Basketball Championship Parade in Downtown Columbia.

A cold front brings a chance of showers and storms to the area Thursday (50% chance). Rain totals for the day will stay below 0.25″ in most areas for the day, but unsettled weather will stick around for Friday and the Easter weekend

The front that will arrive Thursday will stall near our coast and pull in a few showers Saturday and a better chance Sunday. Here is your Easter Weekend Forecast.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Good Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers highs in the upper 70s.

