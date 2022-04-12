SkyView
DSS: 2-day-old baby given to staff at Greenwood County hospital

Newborn baby's feet
Newborn baby (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Department of Social Services is caring for a newborn given to medical professionals at Self Regional Medical Center.

DSS officials said the baby boy was born on April 8 weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

We’re told the baby was turned over to and taken in by staff at the hospital two days later under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven Act.

DSS mentioned the baby will be placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 23 at the Greenwood County Courthouse, Gamily Court Room.

For information on the hearing, please call the Greenwood County DSS office at 864-229-5258 or the Greenwood County Clerk of Court office at 864-942-8546.

