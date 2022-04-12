Columbia Fireflies partners with Blood Connection to increase blood donations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Blood Connection and the Minor League Baseball team, the Columbia Fireflies announced a partnership to encourage blood donations in the Midlands.

The Columbia Fireflies will join the Lifesaver League, which is a group of minor league sports teams committed to serving their community through hosting blood drives and encouraging blood donations.

“We are proud to partner with The Blood Connection as part of the Lifesaver League to encourage Fireflies fans to help our local community by donating blood at one of the Blood Drives at the ballpark this summer,” said Ashlie DeCarlo, Director of Marketing for the Columbia Fireflies. “There is a critical need for blood donations right now and just one moment out of your day can help save a life.”

The Blood Connection is a community blood center serving the Carolinas and Georgia, and supplies blood products to more than 70 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

The Blood Connection and the Fireflies will hold three blood drives throughout the 2022 season:

Thursday, April 14 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, September 8 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

“Our Lifesaver League partnerships are a longstanding tradition within The Blood Connection, and we are excited to enter into this venture with the Columbia Fireflies,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “We’re looking forward to reaching more potential blood donors across the Midlands by bringing our blood donation opportunities to Fireflies fans and Segra Park. Local hospitals certainly need their donations desperately.”

The blood donor events will be held at Segra Park, located in downtown Columbia where the Fireflies regularly have games.

Potential donors can make an appointment to donate blood with the Fireflies by going to thebloodconnection.org/fireflies.

