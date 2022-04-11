UofSC announces details on Big Gamecock Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fans of the University of South Carolina (UofSC) Athletics Department were invited to attend Big Gamecock Weekend.

The university will host 10 athletic events between Thursday, April 14 through Saturday April 16, 2022. Fans that scan the QR codes at the events will be entered into a drawing for multiple prizes, including season tickets.

In addition to the games, Saturday April 16 is the Cocky Trot 5k and Fun Run/Walk. The 5k begins at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 9:30 a.m. Runners can register the morning of the race in the Gamecock Village or by checking online for more details.

The QR scan locations are:

Baseball Check-in Location : Guest Service Kiosk behind home plate

Beach Volleyball Check-in Location : Marketing table at entrance to Wheeler Beach

Men’s Tennis Check-in Location : Marketing Table at entrance to Carolina Tennis Center

Track and Field Check-in Location : Ticket tent located by the Carolina Tennis Center

Football Check-in Location: Marketing Table in Gamecock Village (3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

The full listing of games:

Thursday, April 14

Baseball vs. Ole Miss at 7 p.m.



Friday, April 15

Beach Volleyball vs. Georgia State at 11 a.m.

Men’s Tennis vs. Texas A&M at 5 p.m.

Beach Volleyball vs. College of Charleston at 5:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. Ole Miss at 7 p.m.



Saturday, April 16

Cocky Trot 5K & Fun Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m.

Track and Field Gamecock Invitational - All Day

Gamecock Block Party sponsored by Palmetto Shirt Company begins at 10 a.m. on Williams Street

Beach Volleyball vs. Florida Gulf Coast at 11 a.m.

Baseball vs. Ole Miss at 1 p.m.

Beach Volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina at 5:30 p.m.

Patrick Davis Pregame Concert begins at 5 p.m. in Gamecock Park

Alumni Flag Football game begins at 6 p.m. in William-Brice Stadium

Garnet and Black Spring Game at 7 p.m.

Postgame fireworks following the conclusion of the Spring Game



