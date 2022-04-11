Three arrested in connection with two Waffle House robberies in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people have been arrested after being involved with two separate Waffle House robberies, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

On Saturday, April 2 deputies responded to a call from the Waffle House located at 4229 Hardscrabble Road around 7 p.m.

Reports say a man and woman entered the restaurant, and the man pointed a gun at the staff. Then, the woman demanded money before they grabbed money from the counter and fled in a vehicle driven by another woman.

That following Friday, on April 8 around midnight, deputies responded to the Waffle House on 8600 Farrow Road.

Deputies reported a man and woman entered that business, and both pointed weapons at the staff, demanding money.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, they stole the cash register and fled in a vehicle with the same driver.

Deputies were able to find the car used in the robberies, and the driver led officials on a high-speed chase.

The chase was stopped by Richland County deputies, and all three involved were arrested.

Michelle Kelly, 20, has been charged with armed Robbery (4 counts), reckless driving, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Michael Kelly, 19, has been charged with armed robbery (4 counts), kidnapping (4 counts), possession of a weapon during a violent crime (2 counts), and unlawful carry of a pistol.

Michelle Anderson, 29, has been charged with kidnapping (4 counts), armed robbery (4 counts), and unlawful carry of a pistol.

All three were booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to RCSD.

