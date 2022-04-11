Swiftwater rescue training on the Saluda river

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) will be training on the Saluda river this week.

Starting Monday, April 11, 2022 until Wednesday April 13, 2022 the firefighters will conducting water rescue drills. CRFD said the sessions will take place on the river near Candi lane by the Riverbanks Zoo.

Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said, “The warmer weather always brings a strong uptick in the number of water rescues that our firefighters are called to handle. That’s why it’s highly important for us to get this training and re-training in with our crews during the spring.

He continued, “We are incredibly grateful to Dominion Energy for making these sessions possible by giving us the water-flow we need on the river.” Dominion Energy helps with the annual drills by flowing additional water through the Dreher Shoals Dam to create the white water conditions for the training.

Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam said, “Collaborations like this are essential for serving our neighbors when they need us most.”

Firefighters will be training on the Saluda River from April 11 to April 13, 2022. (CRFD)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.