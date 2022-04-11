Photographer arrested after allegedly taking inappropriate photographs of young girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local photographer has been arrested after allegations of misconduct were reported, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Gregg Martin, 53, was arrested Friday after deputies received a report of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl.

Deputies say the young girl was under his care, and investigators found that Martin groomed the child and gave her illegal substances.

Martin has been charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct towards a child.

Sheriff Lott asks for other potential victims to come forward at this time.

