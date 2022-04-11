SkyView
Officials identify toddler swept away down Whitewater Falls

By Anisa Snipes and Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 3-year-old child has died after falling down a waterfall in Jackson County Sunday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said reports were made at 5:50 p.m. reporting the child, who was visiting Whitewater Falls with her family, had been swept away in the water at the top of the falls and had been carried by the current.

We’re told emergency responders from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson, and Oconee counties were dispatched to the falls to rescue the child. Just before nightfall, the 3-year-old little girl was found dead and entrapped in an area of the waterfall. Her body was recovered around 1 a.m. Monday, April, 11.

The child has been identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, of Pennsylvania. Her family had been living in Oconee County while working in the area.

“First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child,” said Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall. “With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls. While beautiful to view from a safe distance, venturing out closer to the falls for any reason brings tremendous danger. Always remain at a distance, follow safety precautions and warnings that are in place, and view waterfalls from designated viewing areas.”

