Midlands Gives Day returns for ninth annual year

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands Gives Day is back for its ninth annual year on Tuesday, May 3 from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The day is presented by Central Carolina Community Foundation.

Midlands Gives Day is an 18 hour online giving challenge with the opportunity to donate to more than 540 local nonprofits.

“Our region’s nonprofit organizations provide support and services throughout our 11-county footprint,” says JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “Midlands Gives allows people to invest in our local communities by investing in nonprofits.”

Midlands Gives Day will be livestreamed on the Central Carolina Community Foundation’s Facebook page.

Nearly $200,000 in prizes are available and surprise challenges will be announced during the day, giving viewers the opportunity to help their nonprofit win additional dollars.

Since 2014, Midlands Gives has raised nearly $16 million for hundreds of local nonprofits in the Midlands.

Midlands Gives provides a year-round platform for nonprofit organizations to increase awareness, donors and dollars.

Early giving is now open at www.MidlandsGives.org.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

