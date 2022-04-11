SkyView
Lexington County man dies in motorcycle accident

The accident occurred North Bound on Beachwoods Drive near US 378. File Photo
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Around 6:25pm on Sunday, a Lexington County man was driving a Harley Davidson when he got into an accident.

The accident occurred North Bound on Beechwoods Drive near US 378.

The driver was transported to Prisma Health Richland by EMS and later pronounced dead.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim as Jonathan Wayne Quesinberry Sr.

According to Fisher, Quesinberry was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident

First Alert Forecast: Tracking more temperatures and our next chance of rain & storms