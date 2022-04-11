Lexington Co. looking for man accused of stealing tractor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Christopher Allen Hayes in connection with an incident on March 8.

Hayes is accused of stealing a tractor on S. Lake Drive.

Officials are asking to please share any tips by calling Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or by using the app.

