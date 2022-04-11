Lexington Co. looking for man accused of stealing tractor
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Christopher Allen Hayes in connection with an incident on March 8.
Hayes is accused of stealing a tractor on S. Lake Drive.
Officials are asking to please share any tips by calling Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or by using the app.
