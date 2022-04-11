First Alert Forecast: Tracking highs in the 80s; rain and storms by Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking much warmer weather for the Midlands this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most areas will be dry and cool. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

· Get ready for warmer weather in the Midlands.

· On Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

· Highs will be in the lower 80s Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Most areas will remain dry.

· We’re expecting warm, cloudy conditions for the University of South Carolina’s Women’s Basketball Championship Parade in Downtown Columbia.

· A cold front brings a chance of showers and storms to the area Thursday (50% chance).

· A few showers are possible for your Easter weekend.

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for warmer temperatures and our next chance of rain. Some showers are possible through your Easter holiday weekend.

First, for tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most areas will be dry and cool. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Warmer weather is pushing in for your week.

On Tuesday, high temperatures will climb into the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

For Wednesday, enjoy more 80s in the Midlands. We’ll likely see a good deal of clouds in the area. Right now, we have a dry forecast for Wednesday.

If you’re heading to the University of South Carolina’s Women’s Basketball Championship Parade in Downtown Columbia Wednesday evening, so far, so good with the forecast. We’ll likely have temperatures in the 80s at parade start under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll keep you posted on any forecast changes.

Thursday will also be a warm day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s all ahead of a cold front.

That front will bring a few scattered showers and storms to the Midlands. Watch out for some heavy rain at times. Rain chances are around 50% for now.

A few showers are possible on Good Friday (30% chance). High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Our weekend weather will be a bit unsettled, but we’re not expecting a complete washout.

On Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with only a 20% chance of a shower for now. Highs will be in the low 80s.

For Easter Sunday, a few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 30-40%. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Cool. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sun & Cloud Mix. Warmer. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.

Good Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Easter: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the lower 70s.

