SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Duo wanted for pepper-spraying, stealing woman’s purse, police say

The photo of the James Hairr was taken nearly 12 years ago.
The photo of the James Hairr was taken nearly 12 years ago.(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are looking for a pair of suspects who stole a woman’s purse just after pepper-spraying her in the eyes Saturday, April 9.

The department said officers responded to a call for a robbery along South Tunnel Road around 3 p.m. where two men wearing masks came up to the victim and told her to give her all her stuff. The two men fled the area on foot, but one of the witnesses at the scene chased the two suspects. The witness was able to get the purse and bring it back to the victim.

We’re told the victim was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.

As officers continued the investigation, the department said they were able to determine that James Franklin Hairr, 37, of Lincolton, NC was one of the suspects. He is being charged with assault of a female and common law robbery.

Officers are continuing to is their investigation as they attempt to identify the second suspect, according to the department.

If you or anyone you know has information on Hairr’s location, please contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Richland County.
Teenager killed in shooting over the weekend identified by coroner
SLED opened an investigation into allegations of excessive use of force by former Kershaw...
Kershaw County Sheriff settles use of force lawsuit

Latest News

Live on WIS from Downtown Columbia at 6 p.m.
Celebrating a Championship: Gamecocks parade coverage with WIS News 10
Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner
SLED opened an investigation into allegations of excessive use of force by former Kershaw...
Kershaw County Sheriff settles use of force lawsuit
FILE PHOTO (State Rep. Bakari Sellers at House hearing regarding DOR security breach)
North Carolina man arrested after stalking, threatening Bakari Sellers
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more temperatures and our next chance of rain & storms