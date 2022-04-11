SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Dominion Energy to open Lake Murray parks for season

Lake Murray at the Martin's Landing area.
Lake Murray at the Martin's Landing area.(KXII)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy announced it will open its public parks for the 2022 season.

Starting Wednesday, April 13, 2022 the public parks on the Irmo and Lexington sides of the Lake Murray dam will open. The beaches and recreation areas on the Lexington side will open through until Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022.

Parking fees are $5 for all vehicles, season passes can be purchased at $50 per vehicle.

The Lexington beach and recreation areas will operate:

  • Mon. – Fri. (Apr. 13 -- May 1) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Mon. – Fri. (May 1 – Sept. 5) 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sat.-- Sun. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Irmo side boat launch will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day. Dominion said alcohol and pets are not allowed at either area and no life guards are on duty at the beach. Swimming is also prohibited at the boat launch.

Additional information can be found at link here or by calling the Lake Management Office at 803-217-9221.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Richland County.
Teenager killed in shooting over the weekend identified by coroner
SLED opened an investigation into allegations of excessive use of force by former Kershaw...
Kershaw County Sheriff settles use of force lawsuit

Latest News

Live on WIS from Downtown Columbia at 6 p.m.
Celebrating a Championship: Gamecocks parade coverage with WIS News 10
Investigators are at the scene Tuesday after a morning shooting left two dead and one injured...
Victims killed in Richland Co. shooting identified by coroner
SLED opened an investigation into allegations of excessive use of force by former Kershaw...
Kershaw County Sheriff settles use of force lawsuit
FILE PHOTO (State Rep. Bakari Sellers at House hearing regarding DOR security breach)
North Carolina man arrested after stalking, threatening Bakari Sellers
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more temperatures and our next chance of rain & storms