Dominion Energy to open Lake Murray parks for season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy announced it will open its public parks for the 2022 season.

Starting Wednesday, April 13, 2022 the public parks on the Irmo and Lexington sides of the Lake Murray dam will open. The beaches and recreation areas on the Lexington side will open through until Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022.

Parking fees are $5 for all vehicles, season passes can be purchased at $50 per vehicle.

The Lexington beach and recreation areas will operate:

Mon. – Fri. (Apr. 13 -- May 1) 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mon. – Fri. (May 1 – Sept. 5) 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat.-- Sun. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Irmo side boat launch will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day. Dominion said alcohol and pets are not allowed at either area and no life guards are on duty at the beach. Swimming is also prohibited at the boat launch.

Additional information can be found at link here or by calling the Lake Management Office at 803-217-9221.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.