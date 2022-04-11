SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news

Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, confused some fans Monday when she posted on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and apparently married.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” the pop star wrote in part Monday, accompanied by a photo of flowers and a cup of coffee. “I thought “Geez ... what happened to my stomach???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby. ...”

Spears — with liberal use of various emojis — didn’t name Asghari as the “husband” and added: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”

While some, including Paris Hilton, congratulated Spears, others weren’t completely sure.

Monday evening, Asghari added an Instagram post of his own accompanied by a painting of a lion family with three members.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he wrote.

Spears spoke of suffering from perinatal depression in the past, calling it “absolutely horrible” and saying she’s heartened that the condition is spoken of more freely among women now than at the time of her previous go arounds with her sons, ages 15 and 16. She shares the teens with ex Kevin Federline.

She said “some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but she has said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship forced her to remain on birth control.

The two met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016.

Multiple email requests for confirmation from Spears’ representative were not immediately returned Monday.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Richland County.
Teenager killed in shooting over the weekend identified by coroner
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after she was swept away down Whitewater Falls
File Photo
Police searching for missing Camden woman
File Photo
SLED arrests former Clarendon County deputy in embezzlement case
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said this is a bizarre and rare case because the location...
Woman shot multiple times in Newberry County

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Plea deal rejected by 3 ex-officers in George Floyd’s death
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress
Michelle Anderson, Michelle Kelly, Michael Kelly
Three arrested in connection with two Waffle House robberies in Richland County
FILE PHOTO (State Rep. Bakari Sellers at House hearing regarding DOR security breach)
North Carolina man arrested after stalking, threatening Bakari Sellers
De’Marcus Jones
Deputies searching for missing Upstate man last seen on Sunday