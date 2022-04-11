Advocates run campaign for National Pet Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Furry friends are important, but some are saying National Pet Day should be a paid holiday. The telehealth vet company Vetster is asking companies and individuals to chime in to their campaign. The company said nearly 70% of households in North America have some kind of pet.

