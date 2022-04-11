SkyView
Advocates run campaign for National Pet Day

National Pet Day is April 11, but some are advocating that the day should be a paid day off.
National Pet Day is April 11, but some are advocating that the day should be a paid day off.(Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Furry friends are important, but some are saying National Pet Day should be a paid holiday. The telehealth vet company Vetster is asking companies and individuals to chime in to their campaign. The company said nearly 70% of households in North America have some kind of pet.

