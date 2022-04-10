SkyView
Woman shot multiple times in Newberry County

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Canva)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) -Deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of Brown Chapel Rd. and Dayton St. in the Helena area.

Investigators said that after 10 p.m. Saturday night the 36-year-old victim called 911 to report being shot.

A Deputy found the woman in a ditch with multiple injuries in her torso.

They began life saving measures along with Newberry County Rescue and EMS.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Officials have not determined if the victim was shot at the scene or was placed there.

Sheriff Lee Foster said this stretch of road had few houses and no businesses.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIMESC.

