Teenager killed in shooting over the weekend identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead.

According to the Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, Ryan R. Rowe, 16, of Columbia was identified as the teenager who died after a shooting in the Brookhaven community.

Deputies were called to the scene at the intersection of Halleck Lane and Coralbean Way Saturday, April 9 around 6 p.m. They found the teenage victim in the road with gunshot wounds.

The RCSD incident report states deputies found what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The report does not list any suspects.

Neighbors told WIS they heard multiple gunshots, and it appeared one bullet hit the side of a Halleck Lane home.

WIS found chalk messages expressing love for the teen were left where neighbors said the shooting happened.

One neighbor said she is still digesting the shooting. She asked WIS to withhold her identity due to security concerns.

“So I think it was a little traumatic for us to say the least. Definitely nowhere near as traumatic as it was for some of my neighbors, but it definitely was not something you expect at 6 o’clock in broad daylight on a Saturday. You know people were outside cutting their grass and doing yardwork and it was just a typical Saturday until it wasn’t,” she said.

The shooting comes on the heels of an early March shooting which left a 14-year-old dead and four teens arrested.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the non-profit Building Better Communities announced it would be expanding its ambassador program with the goal of providing local teens mentoring to head off gun violence.

Founder Perry Bradley said action needs to be taken to support the initiative to head off gun violence for the summer.

“It’s a community that has to come together right now and fix this issue and if we don’t we’re going into the summer and we’re going to go into the summer hot. And when I say hot, I mean there’s going to be a lot more deaths, a lot more shootings, and a lot more things and we need to cut it off at the head before it even begins,” he said at the time.

Bradley told WIS on Monday the program has received resources from community partners but is still looking for governmental financial support.

WIS has reached out to the Richland County Coroner’s Office for information on how many minors have died in the county so far in 2022.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact their local law enforcement or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.

