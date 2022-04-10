SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Welcome back the 80s this week, but keep the umbrella around for Easter Weekend.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Highs will reach the 80s Monday through Friday of this week
  • Morning lows will start in the 40s & 50s
  • The next chance of rain will arrive Thursday
First Alert Summary

Comfortable above average temperatures will settle in Monday and  remain in place for most of the workweek

The warmest day of the week will arrive Tuesday with highs nearing the mid 80s.

A cold front will push in Saturday and remain around for the Easter weekend. Rain Chance 40%

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Sun & clouds with highs around 80.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Good Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

