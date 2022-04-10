FIRST ALERT- Welcome back the 80s this week, but keep the umbrella around for Easter Weekend.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- Highs will reach the 80s Monday through Friday of this week
- Morning lows will start in the 40s & 50s
- The next chance of rain will arrive Thursday
First Alert Summary
Comfortable above average temperatures will settle in Monday and remain in place for most of the workweek
The warmest day of the week will arrive Tuesday with highs nearing the mid 80s.
A cold front will push in Saturday and remain around for the Easter weekend. Rain Chance 40%
Forecast Update
Sunday: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Sun & clouds with highs around 80.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 80s.
Good Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.